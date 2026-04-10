Hong Kong shares open higher on Iran ceasefire optimism

Hong Kong shares opened higher on Friday, as investors expected a positive outcome from the US-Iran talks.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 139 points, or 0.54 percent, to 25,891.

The tech gauge inched up 0.47 percent to 4,844.

Baidu (9888) fell 3.6 percent at the opening, becoming the worst performer among blue chips.