Hang Seng Index up 700 points midday

Hong Kong shares rose by midday break on Wednesday due to the easing Middle East tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 705 points, or 2.81 percent, to 25,821.

The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 4.42 percent to 4,885 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index rose 1.92 percent to 3,964, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index grew 3.87 percent to 13,919 points.