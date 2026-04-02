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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index falls 177 points on Thursday

FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:55 HKT
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Hong Kong stocks dropped on Thursday on US President’s fresh Iran threats.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 177 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,116 points at close.

The market turnover dropped to HK$321.9 billion. 

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined by 1.6 percent to 4,679 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index lost 0.74 percent to 3,919 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 1.6 percent to 13,486 points.


 

stocksHong KongHang Seng IndexHSI

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