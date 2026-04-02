Hang Seng Index falls 177 points on Thursday

Hong Kong stocks dropped on Thursday on US President’s fresh Iran threats.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 177 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,116 points at close.

The market turnover dropped to HK$321.9 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined by 1.6 percent to 4,679 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index lost 0.74 percent to 3,919 points and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index was down by 1.6 percent to 13,486 points.



