Tesla's China-made EV sales rise 8.7 percent in March

Sales of Tesla's China-made electric vehicle grew 8.7 percent from a year earlier to 85,670 vehicles in March, extending gains for a fifth month, as the U.S. automaker navigated intensifying competition and increasingly pivoted beyond EVs.

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Sales of Model 3 and Model Y cars made in its Shanghai factory, including exports to Europe and other markets, increased 46.2 percent from February, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Thursday.