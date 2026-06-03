USTR seeks comment on possible US-China tariff cuts under Board of Trade

The Office of the US Trade Representative on Tuesday opened a public comment process on the "US-China Board of Trade" agreed by the two countries' leaders last month that could lead to both sides cutting tariffs on some non-strategic goods.

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USTR said in a statement that it is seeking input on "specific types of non-sensitive products" that could benefit from tariff modifications on both sides, with comments due July 10.

The announcement marks an initial step towards implementing the Board of Trade body that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to form at their mid-May summit in Beijing.

Officials from both countries described the effort as identifying about US$30 billion worth of goods on each side that could be sustainably traded without crossing national security red lines and qualify for potential tariff reductions.

The USTR statement did not mention the US$30 billion figure but asked US stakeholders to broadly define eligible products. In a Federal Register notice, it asks: "What types of Chinese products, or Chinese products in particular sectors, should be considered non-sensitive in that they give rise to few, if any, issues related to economic and national security and supply chain resilience risks?"

It also asked what Chinese products now subject to Trump's higher tariff rates should be imported at lower tariff rates such as the original "most-favored nation" rates that prevailed before Trump's first term.

It asked for commentators to provide the annual average value of such imports from China in the 2022 to 2024 period along with which consumers would benefit, and which would be harmed by such an adjustment.

The agency is seeking similar information on US exports to China now subject to additional tariffs, including agricultural products.

In addition, USTR is asking for views on how often the bilateral Board of Trade body should convene and when and how it should adjust the scope and mix of non-sensitive products.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement that the Trump administration would work with stakeholders "to identify non-sensitive goods trade that can deliver results for American farmers, ranchers, fishermen, small businesses, manufacturers, and workers."

He said USTR also welcomed comments on effective ways to facilitate mutually beneficial China trade "while continuing to use tariffs to defend American economic and national security and promote balanced and reciprocal trade."



Reuters