logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

SpaceX plans to set IPO price at US$135 per share, targeting US$75 billion raise, source says

FINANCE
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS
SpaceX's logo and an Elon Musk photo are seen in this illustration created on December 19, 2022. REUTERS

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to price its initial public offering at US$135 per share, selling 555.6 million shares to raise US$75 billion in the largest IPO ever, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the rocket and satellite communications company hoped to raise at least US$75 billion, at a valuation of US$1.75 trillion. 

The listing leads a wave of high-profile private companies preparing to test public markets after years of muted large-cap IPO activity, with SpaceX widely viewed as one of the most consequential offerings in recent history alongside artificial intelligence giants OpenAI and Anthropic.

The company's valuation relies on SpaceX dominating technologies and markets that do not yet exist – from Mars missions to AI data centers in space.

The specific target price is extremely unusual at this stage. Instead, companies planning to go public typically set a price range before talking to investors in a series of presentations called a roadshow. SpaceX's roadshow begins on Thursday.

Usually a target price is not set until the day before the market debut.

The roadshow — expected to be one of the most closely watched IPO marketing tours in recent years — will allow prospective investors to meet with SpaceX executives as investment bankers try to build demand for a record-breaking US$75 billion order book.

Reuters previously reported that the company is considering allocating as much as 30 percent of the offering to individual investors, an unusually large retail tranche aimed at tapping into Musk's cult-like following and broadening ownership of the company.

Musk will be required to hold his SpaceX shares for 366 days after the IPO, the source said, a signal to investors that he will not be selling any of his investment.

Proceeds of the IPO will be used for purposes including expanding AI computing resources and SpaceX's satellite network.

SpaceX merged with Musk's AI startup xAI earlier this year in a deal that valued the rocket company at US$1 trillion and the developer of the Grok chatbot at US$250 billion. 

The company has no direct peers, making valuing the company subject to interpretation. Morningstar placed a US$780 billion price tag on SpaceX, 48 percent below its current private-market valuation, according to a June 1 research note. Most of that comes from its Starlink satellite communications business, which drove most of its revenue, profits and growth last year. 

SpaceX, however, has tied most of its growth prospects to AI, and its plans rely on unbuilt technologies for a significant portion of future revenue, including solar-powered data centers in space, as it targets a potential US$28.5 trillion market, Reuters previously reported.


Reuters

SpaceXIPOElon MuskUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
USTR seeks comment on possible US-China tariff cuts under Board of Trade
FINANCE
38 mins ago
Yen slips to key 160 level as Gulf hostilities boost dollar
FINANCE
1 hour ago
REUTERS
USA Rare Earth to invest US$1.2 bln in South Carolina facility to boost domestic supply
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic moves toward IPO, stepping up race with OpenAI
INNOVATION
02-06-2026 11:43 HKT
Andrew Left, the founder of Citron Research, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment 2019 Outlook Summit, in New York. Reuters
US jury finds investor Andrew Left guilty of securities fraud
FINANCE
02-06-2026 11:01 HKT
Iranians drive next to an anti-Israeli billboard carrying the sentence reading in Farsi, "Israel would not see the next 15 years" erected on the side of a building in Palestine Square in Tehran, on May 28, 2026. (AFP)
US, Iran exchange fire as negotiations stall
WORLD
01-06-2026 14:19 HKT
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX new listings reach 62 in the first five months of 2026, 500 applications in progress
FINANCE
29-05-2026 22:43 HKT
A dairy cow stands during a tour by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours at the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Reuters
US goods trade deficit narrows in April on strong exports
FINANCE
29-05-2026 22:14 HKT
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui meets with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Pyongyang, North Korea, May 26, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korea 'not keen' on engaging with US, South: Singapore FM
WORLD
29-05-2026 17:39 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio boards his plane at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, May 26, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
US labels two Brazilian crime groups as terrorist organizations
WORLD
29-05-2026 15:33 HKT
Former Hong Kong weather chief beats record heatwave without air conditioning
NEWS
17 hours ago
(file photo)
Pakistani teacher charged over nude selfies sent to Form One student
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
Typhoon signals depend on low-pressure system’s track and speed, say HKO
NEWS
01-06-2026 20:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.