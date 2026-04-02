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FINANCE

China calls for independent refiners to maintain fuel output amid war disruption, sources say

FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:20 HKT
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China's state planner has told independent refiners not to cut run rates below their average levels of the past two years, several sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in a bid to safeguard domestic fuel supply.

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The move comes as smaller refiners had been expected to cut crude processing rates in April following a sharp rally in oil prices due to the US-Israeli war with Iran, and persistently weak domestic fuel demand.

The National Development and Reform Commission delivered the message at a meeting with independent refiners this week, the sources said. The NDRC did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment.

Failure to comply could result in reduced crude import quotas, the sources added.

China regulates oil imports by its independent refiners, known as teapots, under a quota system. The teapots operated at about 55 percent capacity in February and March, according to Energy Aspects.

To pre-empt a potential fuel shortage amid the war in the Middle East, China last month halted refined fuel exports, with the curbs extending into April.


Reuters

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