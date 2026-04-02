China calls for independent refiners to maintain fuel output amid war disruption, sources say

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Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
UN Hormuz vote now expected next week; China opposes authorization of force
04-04-2026 10:27 HKT
China says peace talks advance between Afghanistan, Pakistan
03-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Streaming channel for pets launched in China
03-04-2026 16:05 HKT
Light at last for Hong Kong's Central office market after 7-year slump
02-04-2026 15:20 HKT
Oil jumps over 4 percent after Trump says US to keep up attacks on Iran
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Iran war puts Middle East Dubai oil benchmark under stress as prices soar
02-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Cambodia says it extradited accused money laundering leader to China
02-04-2026 11:29 HKT