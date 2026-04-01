Hong Kong stocks rise at Wednesday's open amid hopes of easing Mid-East tensions

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Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump said he may de-escalate the war in Iran soon.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 569 points, or 2.3 percent, to 25,357 points.
Hang Seng Tech Index up 127 points to 4,777 points.
Among the blue chips, Zijing Mining (2899) led the gains with a 7 percent, followed by CMOC (3993) up 6 percent and WuXi AppTec (2359) rising 5 percent.
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