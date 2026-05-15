logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alphabet sells yen bonds worth US$3.6 billion, largest such issue by foreign company

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Alphabet has sold 576.5 billion yen (US$3.6 billion) in yen-denominated bonds, a term sheet showed on Friday, the largest-ever issue by a foreign company.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It is the first yen-denominated debt issue for Alphabet, which like other tech giants is in the midst of a huge investment programme in artificial intelligence and has sought to diversify sources of funding.

The parent of Google has flagged capital expenditure of as much as US$190 billion this year and has issued bonds in euros, sterling, Canadian dollars and Swiss francs.

Demand was strong among domestic and international investors, Mizuho Securities, one of the underwriters, said, adding that the sale beat the previous record of a 430 billion yen issuance by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in 2019.

The term sheet showed Alphabet would issue bonds maturing in 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30 and 40 years, with coupons ranging from 1.965 percent to 4.599 percent.

Mizuho Securities, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.


Reuters

AlphabetyenbondsissueJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
Japanese bond yields hit record highs as rate-hike bets firm
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Strait of Hormuz map is seen in this illustration taken April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Second Japan-linked oil tanker sails via Strait of Hormuz as PM asks Iran to help out
WORLD
14-05-2026 09:26 HKT
Photo by TORU YAMANAKA / AFP A wolf-like robot "Super Monster Wolf" stands beside a rice field to drive away wild animals that cause damage to crops in Kisarazu, Chiba prefecture, on August 25, 2017.
Japan 'robot wolves' in high demand to scare off bears
WORLD
13-05-2026 18:20 HKT
Executive Secretary of the Antarctic Treaty Secretariat Francisco Javier Berguno (L) and Chairperson of ATCM48 Hideki Uyama (R) hold a press conference after the opening ceremony of the 48th Antarctic Treaty Conference of the Consultative Parties (ATCM48) at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on May 12, 2026. (Photo by PAUL MILLER / AFP)
Antarctic talks in Japan: key things to know
WORLD
12-05-2026 19:36 HKT
The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Japan Olympic official sorry for 'utterly unacceptable' remarks
WORLD
12-05-2026 18:28 HKT
Bessent vows 'constant and robust' US, Japan coordination on FX
FINANCE
12-05-2026 14:40 HKT
Mysterious spray on JR train sickens 10, including baby, in Kawasaki
WORLD
11-05-2026 04:31 HKT
A bear warning sign is displayed with autumn-colored leaves in the background at the head of a walking trail near the orchard, in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan confirms year's first fatal bear attack, two others suspected
WORLD
08-05-2026 14:04 HKT
Taiwan National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen (front desk on the left) attends a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan June 12, 2024. REUTERS/Ben Blanchard/File Photo
China may try 'manoeuvring' over Taiwan issue at Trump meeting, official says
CHINA
07-05-2026 13:45 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
US Treasury Secretary Bessent to meet Japan premier, BOJ governor next week, source says
WORLD
07-05-2026 12:50 HKT
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
18 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.