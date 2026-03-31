logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's green steel transition lags Beijing's targets, report says

FINANCE
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS

China needs to accelerate its shift to producing steel from lower carbon-emitting furnaces in order to meet its target of 20 percent of steel output by 2030, a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China's slower-than-expected shift toward lower-carbon emission steel production has prolonged the dominance of coal-powered blast furnace steelmaking and allowed excess capacity to persist, said the Helsinki-based CREA in a report.

Beijing set a goal to produce 15 percent of its crude steel using the cleaner electric arc furnace (EAF) process by 2025, and to raise the share to 20 percent by the end of the decade.

But China's share of steel produced by electric arc furnaces is projected to rise from roughly 10 percent in 2025 to 12.4 percent by 2030, both falling short of policy targets, the report said.

CREA forecasts the share of greener steel to climb to around 30 percent by 2035 and more than 70 percent by 2060.

Raising the share of steel from the cleaner EAF process to 20 percent by 2030 could reduce blast furnace steel production by between 80 million and 120 million metric tons, equivalent to Japan's annual steel output, the report said.

With that increase in electric arc furnaces' share of output, carbon dioxide emissions in the hard-to-abate steel sector in 2030 would fall about 21 percent from 2020, the report said.

China's share in the global steel trade surged to 29 percent in 2025 from 13 percent in 2020, mainly driven by rapid export growth rather than a sharp rise in global demand, said Xinyi Shen, author of the report.

China's steel exports hit a record high of 119.02 million tons in 2025, customs data showed.

Reuters

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
China Overseas records nearly 19pc decline in net profit last year
FINANCE
17 mins ago
Photo by ELI HILLER / AFP The bust portion of a 15-foot bronze statue of US President Donald Trump, coated in gold leaf, lies on its back in the studio of sculptor Alan Cottrill in Zanesville, Ohio on February 5, 2026.
Gold set for worst month in more than 17 years as US rate-cut hopes fade
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks slid in mid-day on Tuesday
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Ronald Lam, left. Reuters.
Cathay Pacific to maintain capacity despite rising jet fuel costs, CEO says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
The utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System installed by EnerVenue at a wind farm. Photo provided by EnerVenue.
Peter Lee's greentech unicorn EnerVenue raises US$300 mln for non-lithium battery
FINANCE
4 hours ago
FourSemi and Tongshifu marked their trading debut at Hong Kong stock exchange
FourSemi opens 1.1 times higher on Hong Kong trading debut on Tuesday, followed by Tongshifu
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Reuters
China's factory activity growth hits 1-year high even as war risks heighten
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
War sets dollar for monthly rise, yen recovers on intervention threat
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Hong Kong stocks open steady in the morning on Tuesday
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Wall Street indexes end mostly lower as investors weigh Middle East conflict outlook
FINANCE
10 hours ago
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
NEWS
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
2 dead after bus rear-ends broken-down taxi on Tsing Ma Bridge
NEWS
14 hours ago
A new dawn for HK tourism: Long-haul visitors jump significantly as European markets boom
EDITORIAL
30-03-2026 04:28 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.