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FINANCE

China to crack down on illegal cross-border securities activities

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank on a financial street near the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, China's central bank, in central Beijing November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China on Friday launched a crackdown on cross-border activities that illegally channel domestic money into overseas securities, futures and fund products.

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China’s securities regulator also said it plans to impose penalties on online brokerages Tiger, Futu and Longbridge for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence.

Illegal securities activities violate Chinese laws, disrupt market order, and hurt investors, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement.

The campaign targets overseas firms operating in China without approval and their domestic partners, setting a two-year grace period for them to wind down existing illegal operations. During this period, affected investors will only be allowed to sell existing holdings and withdraw funds, with no new investments allowed.

Regulators said the crackdown was part of a broader effort to establish a long-term mechanism to safeguard financial market order and protect investor rights.

The campaign was launched by eight government agencies including the China Securities Regulatory Commission, China’s central bank and forex regulator.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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