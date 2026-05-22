Fed's Waller ready to axe "easing bias," though not advocating rate hikes yet

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BOJ policymaker calls for rate hike, warns of war-led inflation overshoot
21-05-2026 11:39 HKT
Fed proposes limited payment accounts for fintechs, others
21-05-2026 10:29 HKT
Fed names Powell as chair pro tempore until Warsh is sworn in
16-05-2026 12:37 HKT
Fed chair nominee Warsh clears hurdle on path to Senate confirmation
12-05-2026 15:20 HKT
Fed likely to hold rates steady at what may be last meeting of Powell era
29-04-2026 22:42 HKT
Fed chief nominee Warsh clears key confirmation hurdle in Senate
29-04-2026 22:31 HKT
BOJ keeps rates steady but 3 board members dissent, call for hike
28-04-2026 11:21 HKT
Bessent says Fed should 'wait and see' before lowering rates
14-04-2026 15:50 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT