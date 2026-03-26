PICC records 9.6pc increase in net profit last year

The People’s Insurance Company of China’s (1339) net profit rose 9.6 percent to 46.21 billion yuan(HK$52.38 billion) last year, with the final dividend increasing 24 percent to 14.5 fen yuan.

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Its total operating revenue increased 8 percent to 669.25 billion yuan, with the insurance revenue recorded 570.72 billion yuan, up 6 percent year-on-year.

The original premiums income recorded 738.33 billion yuan, an increase of 7 percent year-on-year.

As of the end of 2025, the company’s total assets rose 15 percent to 2,027.59 billion yuan and net assets increased 14 percent to 420.47 billion yuan.

The size of investment assets of the insurer exceeded 1.90 trillion yuan by the end of last year, representing an increase of 15.8 percent from the beginning of the year.

The comprehensive solvency margin ratio was 249.9 percent, and core solvency margin ratio was 201.3 percent.