Regulators question StanChart following CEO Winters' AI comments amid job cuts, Bloomberg News reports

Hong Kong and Singapore regulators have sought clarity from Standard Chartered (2888) after CEO Bill Winters said the global ​lender plans to replace "lower-value human capital" with technology, Bloomberg ‌News reported on Thursday.

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Winters' comment came up in discussions with the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Wednesday, while the Hong Kong Monetary ​Authority asked StanChart to explain the remarks, the report ​said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The regulators ⁠pressed the lender on the impact of job cuts in ​their markets, with the Hong Kong authority asking whether StanChart ​was using AI as a pretext to cut staff, the report added.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment. An HKMA spokesperson told Reuters that the ​authority "regularly engages with authorized institutions on a wide range of matters," declining ‌to ⁠comment further.

The scrutiny comes after the bank said on Tuesday it is looking to cut more than 7,000 jobs over the next four years, with Winters' "lower-value human capital" remark prompting the chief ​to assuage staff ​concerns.

The days ⁠after saw remarks from some of the world's largest lenders on AI's impact on the ​financial industry, with HSBC (0005) CEO Georges Elhedery saying the ​disruptive ⁠technology would destroy and create certain jobs, urging staff to embrace change rather than resist it.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Bloomberg News ⁠in ​an interview that the bank will ​hire more AI specialists and fewer traditional bankers.

Reuters