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FINANCE

NetEase's first quarter net profit rises 3.63 percent to 10.67 billion yuan

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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NetEase (9999) announced that its first-quarter net profit rose slightly by 3.63 percent to 10.67 billion yuan (HK$12.29 billion) from last year.

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The company's basic net income per share was US$0.48 (HK$3.74), and the first-quarter dividend is US$0.144 per share.

Its adjusted net profit was 11.3 billion yuan, up 0.34 percent year on year. While revenue rose 6.1 percent to 30.6 billion yuan.

NetEase's chief executive and director, William Ding Lei, said the company will continue to strengthen its technological and innovative development, aiming to create exceptional content and experiences that exceed players' expectations and enhance global audience exposure.
 

NetEasefirst quarternet profitChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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