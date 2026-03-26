logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China's Cnooc 2025 net profit fell 11.5 percent despite record oil and gas production

FINANCE
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS
The CNOOC logo is projected on a screen in 2006. Photo by REUTERS

China's Cnooc (0883) on Thursday said its 2025 net profit fell 11.5 percent from a year earlier on lower crude oil prices, despite record-high oil and gas production.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China's largest offshore oil producer reported a 2025 net profit of 122.08 billion yuan, according to a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

CNOOC's oil and gas output rose 7 percent to a record of 777.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), meeting the company's targeted range.

The company's 2025 proven reserves rose 6.9 percent from a year earlier to 7.77 billion boe.

The company made a new discovery at Longkou 25-1 and successfully appraised Qinhuangdao 29-6, highlighting strong shallow lithologic exploration potential in Bohai, the company said in a press release.

Overseas, the company also appraised the Lukanani and Ranger fields in Guyana's Stabroek block. It also acquired four new exploration projects in Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia.

Revenue from crude oil sales totalled 279.8 billion yuan in 2025, down 9.1 percent from a year earlier, with realised prices down 13.4 percent to US$66.47 per barrel.

Natural gas revenue rose 16.9 percent from a year earlier to 55.9 billion yuan, while realised prices rose 3 percent.

The company's operating expenses per boe were US$7.46 in 2025, down 2 percent from US$7.61 a year earlier.

Capital expenditures fell to 122 billion yuan in 2025 from about 136.5 billion yuan in 2024.

Capital expenditures for exploration â€‹and production in 2025 fell 10.9 percent from a year earlier to 120.97 billion yuan.

For 2026, the company expects its oil and gas capital expenditures to be 112 billion to 122 billion yuan, while annual production is expected to be 780 million to 800 million boe.

In terms of exploration, the company will stabilise oil and maintain a focus on increasing gas.

The company also said that it would place greater emphasis on gas to stabilise the exploration effort in Bohai, accelerate exploration in the South China Sea, expand exploration in the East China Sea, explore in the Yellow Sea, strengthen overseas exploration and promote unconventional exploration.

Reuters

ChinaCnoocprofit2025oil

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Road traffic cameras attached to a pole next to Nexperia factory amidst a shortage of chip supply caused by the diplomatic standoff between China and the Netherlands over the company, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Chinese, Dutch ministers discuss Nexperia, trade, Chinese commerce ministry says
CHINA
57 mins ago
The second edition of the Chengdu International Marathon attracted 28,000 runners from 54 countries and regions to Chengdu, Sichuan province, on Saturday. [Photo China Daily/VCG]
China bans runner after mid-marathon splits goes viral
CHINA
1 hour ago
A general view of the German chemical company, BASF Schwarzheide GmbH in Schwarzheide, Germany, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German chemical giant BASF opens vast China complex
CHINA
2 hours ago
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China considers easing bank shareholding limits to boost capital, sources say
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Spring Airlines' Airbus A320 aircraft are seen at Hongqiao airport in Shanghai on July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
China's Spring Airlines to raise domestic fuel charges from April 5
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Elderly people ride bikes from a bike-sharing service on a street in Shanghai, China September 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China launches long-term care insurance system to alleviate aging challenges
CHINA
4 hours ago
Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-18 spacecraft, is seen encased in a shield on the launch pad, behind a sign featuring the Chinese characters for “China”, a day before the launch of the mission, at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on April 24, 2024.
Moon race: how China is challenging the US
CHINA
6 hours ago
Photo by - / EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY / AFP This handout image taken by the European Space Agency (ESA) captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite shows a view of smoke plumes billowing in the vicinity Kuwait International Airport on March 25, 2026.
China says 'glimmer of hope' on Iran war talks
CHINA
7 hours ago
The Super Micro logo and a decreasing stock graph are seen in this illustration taken August 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Super Micro sued by shareholders over China-related criminal case against co-founder, others
CHINA
8 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Chinese fund managers Huaan and HFT Investment to merge, local media reports
FINANCE
9 hours ago
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
NEWS
22 hours ago
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.