logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China wants Strait of Hormuz open free of curbs, USTR Greer tells Bloomberg News

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer speaks with reporters at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 2, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo

China wants to see the Strait of Hormuz reopen without curbs or tolls, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Bloomberg News in a live interview on Friday, adding that the U.S. was confident Beijing would act to limit material support for Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Citing remarks by Chinese officials at the Beijing summit of the U.S. and Chinese leaders, he said, "It's really important for China to have the Strait of Hormuz open, no tolling, no military control, and that was clear from the meeting.

"So we welcome that."

Greer participated in summit meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

As a fragile ceasefire holds in the Iran war, Trump is keen to win Chinese support to end the conflict, which has dented his approval ratings ahead of November's crucial midterm elections. China is close to Iran and is the main buyer of its oil.

Iran has largely shut the ‌strait to ships apart from its own, causing the biggest-ever disruption to global energy supplies.

"With respect to Chinese involvement with Iran, our view is the Chinese are being very pragmatic, and they don't want to be on the wrong side of this," Greer added.

"They want to see peace in that area. President Trump wants to see peace in that area. So we have a lot of confidence that they will do what they can to limit any kind of material support for Iran."

China urged continued and stabilised momentum in deescalation, its foreign ministry said in a statement about the talks on Iran.

"There is no need to continue this war that should not have happened, and finding a solution earlier is beneficial to both the United States and Iran ... and even the whole world," it said.

The ministry did not specify the Strait of Hormuz in its summary, but called for shipping routes to be reopened as soon as possible.

China has consistently called for an end to the fighting, restoration of safe passage in the Strait and for it to remain open.

Beijing has engaged in a flurry of diplomatic efforts but has refrained from forceful criticism of the U.S. conduct of the war.

Nearly a fifth of global supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas travel through the Strait in normal times.

Reuters

ChinaStrait of HormuzopencurbsUSTRGreer

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and other members of the U.S. delegation attend the welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump by Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp visits China's state planner headquarters
CHINA
19 mins ago
British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper looks on during an interview with Reuters, as she attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Britain's foreign minister plans to visit China in early June, sources say
CHINA
2 hours ago
People gather at the rare earth elements production section of the exhibition on China’s manufacturing achievements at the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China still drags its feet on rare earths sometimes, says Greer
CHINA
4 hours ago
A SMIC booth at the China International Semiconductor Expo 2020 in Shanghai following the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo by REUTERS
China's SMIC says foreign clients shifting orders back to China
INNOVATION
5 hours ago
Chip export controls not major topic in China talks, US trade rep Greer tells Bloomberg News
FINANCE
6 hours ago
People walk past a mural depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 12, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says he and China's Xi agree Iran cannot have nuclear weapons
WORLD
6 hours ago
A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US, April 19, 2025. REUTERS
US Treasury's Bessent expects large Boeing order during China visit
FINANCE
18 hours ago
A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Reuters
SMIC Q1 profit up 5pc, misses market estimates
FINANCE
20 hours ago
Kelvin Leung, EY Greater China Financial Services Partner (left) and Benny Cheung, EY Greater China Financial Services China South Markets Leader (right). EY
Chinese lenders' loan growth slows in Q1, EY says
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China April new loans unexpectedly shrink as weak demand weighs
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun takes selfie with Musk goes viral online
CHINA
17 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
14-05-2026 15:05 HKT
82-year-old former senior police officer found dead at Sai Kung home
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.