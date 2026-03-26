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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares inch down on uncertainty over Iran ceasefire talks

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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HKEX. Singtao
HKEX. Singtao

Hong Kong stocks inched down on Thursday morning as the market assessed the prospects of the Iran ceasefire.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged down 68 points, or 0.27 percent, to 25,267.

The tech gauge went down 0.68 percent to 4,889.

Kuaishou (1024) opened 9.7 percent lower, despite its newly released increase in adjusted net profit, marking the worst performance in blue chips.

Similarly, Labubu (9992) fell 1.4 percent after slumping by more than 20 percent the day before. China Life Insurance (2628) also inched down 0.5 percent, with a rising profit last year.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

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