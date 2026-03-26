Hong Kong shares inch down on uncertainty over Iran ceasefire talks

Hong Kong stocks inched down on Thursday morning as the market assessed the prospects of the Iran ceasefire.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index edged down 68 points, or 0.27 percent, to 25,267.

The tech gauge went down 0.68 percent to 4,889.

Kuaishou (1024) opened 9.7 percent lower, despite its newly released increase in adjusted net profit, marking the worst performance in blue chips.

Similarly, Labubu (9992) fell 1.4 percent after slumping by more than 20 percent the day before. China Life Insurance (2628) also inched down 0.5 percent, with a rising profit last year.