logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Artemis 2 Moon mission: a primer

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP News media gather to view the NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at sunrise at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026.
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP News media gather to view the NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at sunrise at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026.

NASA's Artemis 2 lunar mission is set to be the first crewed flyby of the Moon in more than half a century, and could launch as soon as April 1.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Here is what to know about the highly anticipated mission that will usher in a new chapter of space exploration:

- The goal -

Artemis is the legacy of initiatives launched in the 2000s to succeed the American space shuttles. Those efforts survived several presidencies until Donald Trump officially established the program during his first White House term.

It aims to return Americans to the Moon to establish a long-term presence there and pave the way for eventual missions to Mars.

The upcoming mission is intended to last approximately 10 days, and will mark the first crewed Artemis flight.

The second phase follows the Artemis 1 mission in 2022, when an uncrewed spacecraft flew around the Moon.

NASA intends to now verify that both that spacecraft and the rocket are in working order before attempting a lunar landing -- a milestone now scheduled for the Artemis 4 mission in 2028.

Unlike in the Apollo program -- the US spaceflight effort that landed the first humans on the Moon in 1969 -- NASA this time is collaborating both with private industry and other countries, notably in Europe.

This includes SpaceX and Blue Origin, rival companies founded respectively by billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos that are tasked with developing lunar landers.

- The team -

Four astronauts -- three Americans and one Canadian -- will take flight in this major mission.

Reid Wiseman, a 50-year-old former naval aviator and test pilot who also formerly served as a deputy chief of NASA's astronaut office, will be in command.

Victor Glover, 49, also served in the US Navy. He will pilot the spacecraft while also becoming the first Black man -- and first non-white person -- to travel to the Moon.

And engineer-by-training Christina Koch, 47, will becoming the first woman to participate in a lunar mission.

Canadian Jeremy Hansen, a 50-year-old former fighter pilot, will become the first non-American to fly around the Moon.

- The countdown begins-

The crew will fly aboard the Orion spacecraft, perched atop NASA's powerful SLS rocket.

This orange and white rocket stands 98 meters (321 feet) tall, approximately 10 meters shorter than the Apollo-era Saturn V rocket.

It will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The planned trajectory is hyper-precise, and can only take place during very specific time periods.

- The trajectory -

After liftoff, the team will not immediately head towards the Moon, instead entering orbit around Earth.

During this time the astronauts will conduct various checks to ensure the reliability and safety of the spacecraft -- it has never carried human's before -- prior to venturing further.

They will also test its manual piloting capabilities during docking simulations.

If all trials are successful, Orion will then provide the necessary thrust to leave Earth's orbit and head to the Moon.

For several days, the astronauts will conduct additional tests and experiments while en route.

Once they reach the Moon they will fly over its far side.

At this moment communications with Earth will be interrupted: the four astronauts are expected to become the human beings who've traveled farthest from Earth, breaking the Apollo 13 record.

Their observations should help NASA choose a landing site for Artemis 4, which will venture to the Moon's south pole -- where no human has ever been.

- The return -

Artemis 2 will then follow a so-called "free-return" trajectory, designed to use the Moon's gravity to send it back towards Earth without propulsion.

This piece of the journey will last approximately three or four days, punctuated by re-entry into the atmosphere -- one of the mission's most delicate maneuvers.

During Artemis 1, the heat shield protecting the spacecraft eroded in unexpected ways, according to a NASA technical report.

The US space agency has thus adjusted the spacecraft's trajectory so that the angle or re-entry into the atmosphere should be slightly less severe for the shield.

Once that stage is complete, powerful parachutes will slow the spacecraft, which will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the California coast. 

AFP

Artemis 2Moonmissionprimer

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP News media observe NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft before sunrise at Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 24, 2026.
Meet the four astronauts set to voyage around the Moon
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo by GREGG NEWTON / AFP Mobile launcher 1 containing the massive Artemis II Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft rolls out from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 20, 2026.
NASA returns Moon rocket to pad, eyeing April 1 launch
WORLD
20-03-2026 16:22 HKT
NASA's Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are rolled out of the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 17, 2026. (AFP)
NASA chief rules out March launch of Moon mission over technical issues
WORLD
22-02-2026 16:04 HKT
A replica of the astronaut capsule is displayed at the Blue Origin site, on the day the Blue Origin's rocket New Shepard blasts off on billionaire Jeff Bezos's company's fourth suborbital tourism flight with a six-person crew near Van Horn, Texas, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Bezos's Blue Origin to 'pause' space tourism to focus on Moon efforts
WORLD
31-01-2026 16:33 HKT
Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Steven Haines, nominated to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis, testify during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
WORLD
18-12-2025 11:11 HKT
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embraces a soldier during a welcoming ceremony for members of the 528th Engineer Regiment after they returned from an overseas mission, at the April 25 Cultural and Tourism Center in Pyongyang, North Korea, December 12, 2025, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on December 13, 2025. REUTERS/KCNA KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim hails troops returning from Russia mission, state media says
WORLD
13-12-2025 10:27 HKT
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP This picture taken on November 26, 2025 shows Guo Pu (L) dancing with her coach Li Shilong (R) and teammate Deng Siqi (C) for a Douyin (TikTok) video at a park in Pingyi county, in eastern China's Shandong province.
Breakout star: teenage B-girl on mission to show China is cool
CHINA
11-12-2025 11:24 HKT
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2024. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
From football to the Moon: Five things to keep an eye on in 2026
WORLD
26-11-2025 15:55 HKT
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying two astronauts aboard Boeing's Starliner-1 Crew Flight Test (CFT), is launched on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., June 5, 2024. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
NASA reduces flights on Boeing's Starliner after botched astronaut mission
WORLD
25-11-2025 13:54 HKT
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Axiom-4 crew of four astronauts lifts off from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A on a mission to the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., June 25, 2025. (Reuters)
Astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary launched on first space station mission
WORLD
25-06-2025 15:52 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.