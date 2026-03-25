Wall Street opens higher on hopes of Middle East de-escalation

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as prospects of a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict allayed some investor fears around prolonged energy supply disruptions.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.2 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 46,314.24. The S&P 500 rose 42.0 points, or 0.64 percent, at the open to 6,598.35, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 244.5 points, or 1.12 percent, to 22,006.428 at the opening bell.

Reuters