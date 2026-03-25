Wall Street opens higher on hopes of Middle East de-escalation

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Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as prospects of a de-escalation in the Middle East conflict allayed some investor fears around prolonged energy supply disruptions.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.2 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 46,314.24. The S&P 500 rose 42.0 points, or 0.64 percent, at the open to 6,598.35, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 244.5 points, or 1.12 percent, to 22,006.428 at the opening bell.
Reuters
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