Four new members including Baidu chair Li Yanhong join the Chief Executive's Council of Advisers

The Hong Kong government announced on Tuesday the appointment of four new members to the Chief Executive's Council of Advisers, including Baidu's (9988) co-founder, chief executive, and chairman Robin Li Yanhong.

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The other three members are Sun Piaoyang, chairman of Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals (1276), Thomas Xu Tao, founder and CEO of chip designer StarFive Technology, and Zhang Wen, founder, chairman, and CEO of artificial intelligence chip company Shanghai Biren Technology (6082).

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said that the newly appointed members are industry leaders in frontier fields such as hard and core technology and biotechnology, adding that their participation will further expand the professional scope of the Council.

"I look forward to Council members continuing to offer advice on key issues under the context of Hong Kong's proactive alignment with the National 15th Five-Year Plan, including how Hong Kong can consolidate and enhance its international competitiveness, better integrate into and serve the overall national development, and deepen international exchanges and co-operation, with a view to pioneering a new phase of high-quality development for Hong Kong," he added.