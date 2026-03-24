Wall St opens lower as Middle East uncertainty tempers rally

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Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as renewed doubts over easing Middle East tensions tempered the previous session’s relief rally despite President Donald Trump’s decision to delay strikes on Iran’s power grid.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.6 points, or 0.24percent, at the open to 46,099.86. The S&P 500 fell 28.9 points, or 0.44percent, to 6,552.09, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 139.2 points, or 0.63percent, to 21,807.597.
Reuters
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