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FINANCE

HK positions as a safe harbour and gateway to mainland: Paul Chan

FINANCE
6 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Paul Chan. Photo from Information Services Department.
Paul Chan. Photo from Information Services Department.

Hong Kong is not only a safe harbour, but also the best gateway to tap the enormous opportunities on the mainland, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Tuesday.

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This came as the Wealth for Good in Hong Kong Summit concluded on the same day, bringing together over 400 influential top family office decision-makers, next-generation successors, industry leaders, and pioneers from around the world to explore new perspectives for multi-generational succession and sustained wealth growth for global family offices.

Delivering remarks at the gala dinner of the summit, Chan said that amid a world marked by uncertainty and conflicts, investors and families seek to diversify assets or preserve legacy in a safe haven - not merely a place to park capital, but a place with institutional strengths, legal clarity, and credible commitments.

More than the role of safe harbour, Hong Kong is a city of business opportunities, and a platform for growth, for connection and for the purposeful deployment of capital, he said.

International capital and investors are also optimistic about Hong Kong, Chan noted, adding that the government is opening up new frontiers, including gold and commodity trading, as well as fixed income and currency markets, which will further enrich the city's financial ecosystem.

The Deputy Financial Secretary, Michael Wong Wai-lun, pointed out at the summit that under 'one country, two systems', Hong Kong provides an economic and business environment with policy predictability and institutional trust. 

"Our common law legal system, independent judiciary, open economy, free flow of capital, freely convertible currency, and simple tax regime all work together to provide a welcoming and dependable home for wealth that lasts through generations," he added.

Christopher Hui. Photo from ISD.
Christopher Hui. Photo from ISD.

Speaking at the summit, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said that safe, stable, and sophisticated are the bedrocks upon which global family offices are choosing to build, preserve, and multiply generational wealth in Hong Kong, and the government remains fully committed to strengthening this foundation.

Notably, the summit kicked off with a spectacular and powerful joint performance by the Diocesan Boys' School Chinese Drum Team and robotic drummers, echoing the summit's theme of "Building Lasting Legacies".

Photo from ISD.
Photo from ISD.
safe harbourHong KongWealth for Good in Hong Kong Summitfamily office

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