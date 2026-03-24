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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index rebounds above 25,000 points

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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HKEX.
HKEX.

Hong Kong shares recovered on Tuesday, driven by stocks with strong earnings performances from last year.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 681 points, or 2.79 percent, to 25,063.

The Hang Seng Tech Index went up 2.5 percent to 4,830.

After posting the 2-times surge in its full-year net profit a day before, Laopu Gold (6181) skyrocketed the most among blue chips at 16.1 percent.

Similarly, WUXI AppTec (2359) and Tingyi (0322) jumped 10.6 percent and 9.9 percent on their robust results.

With gold prices recovering, Zijin Mining (2899) and Zijin Gold International (2259) advanced 6 percent and over 7 percent, respectively.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index jumped 1.8 percent to 3,881 points, marking the highest single-day growth over a year, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 1.43 percent to 13,536 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

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