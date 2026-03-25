logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

JPMorgan's Dimon says he is 'a little optimistic' on Iran conflict

FINANCE
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS
The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS

JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday he was “a little optimistic” about the long-term prospects for stability in the Middle East despite the short-term risks created by the war in the Gulf.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The conflict, launched by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28, has upended markets, sent oil prices soaring, fuelled global inflation fears and convulsed the post-war Western alliance.

Dimon, however, said the conflict had highlighted a shift in mentality within the region that could now create conditions for the durable resolution of long-standing tensions.

“Here’s why I’m a little optimistic,” he said during the Hill & Valley Forum - a politics and tech conference in Washington - pointing to what he said was a desire among Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, the US, and Israel for “permanent peace in the Middle East.”

“It’s probably riskier in the short run, because we don’t know the outcome of it,” he added.

US President Donald Trump has faced heavy criticism from political opponents over the war, and even some US officials have said Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the United States.

“Iran is a terrorist threat … This is an actual killing agent,” Dimon said, pointing to Tehran’s involvement in regional proxy conflicts and support for armed militia groups.

But he said that Israel also had a part to play to ease regional tensions.

“Israel’s got to do a little more, in my view, to help begin some kind of long-term Palestinian state,” he said.

While he voiced cautious optimism over the region’s future, Dimon said the conflict had exposed the United States’ lack of industrial capacity to rapidly scale up arms production in wartime.

He said he had visited the Pentagon earlier on Tuesday and was deeply frustrated with its procurement rules, policy constraints, multi-year budget rigidities and regulatory compliance burdens.

“Of course you also know that there’s going to be a lot more money spent on the military, which we really need to do,” Dimon said. “We just want to be part of helping their supply chain.”

Reuters

JPMorgan ChaseJamie DimonUSIran

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The SK Hynix logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
SK Hynix files confidentiality for 2026 US listing
INNOVATION
11 mins ago
Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr speaks about ?rtificial Intelligence and the Labor Market" to the New York Association for Business Economics (NYABE) in New York City, U.S., February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fed's Barr sees rates holding steady 'for some time' given above-target inflation
FINANCE
32 mins ago
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on December 30, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
US business activity slips to 11-month low in March amid Iran war, S&P Global survey shows
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St opens lower as Middle East uncertainty tempers rally
FINANCE
13 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One as he departs West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump wants a deal with Iran but success of talks unlikely, Israeli officials say
WORLD
15 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One on March 23, 2026 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. President Trump arrived from Memphis, Tennessee after participating in a roundtable discussion regarding the Memphis Safe Task Force (MSTF) in combating violent crime. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Iran war, midterm elections hang over US conservative summit
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP US Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), nominee to be Secretary of Homeland Security, is sworn in during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2026.
US Senate confirms new Homeland Security chief, a Trump ally
WORLD
22 hours ago
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents walk at Newark Liberty International Airport, as hundreds of them were ordered to deploy to airports to help fill TSA staffing gaps, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Two pilots killed in New York runway collision, Trump deploys ICE to strained US airports
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One prior to departure from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, March 23, 2026.
On Iran, Trump executes his most spectacular U-turn yet
WORLD
23 hours ago
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP US President Donald Trump walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 23, 2026.
Iran fires new wave of missiles at Israel after denying Trump talks
WORLD
24-03-2026 10:07 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.