WuXi Biologic's net profit surged 46.3pc to 4.91b yuan

WuXi Biologic’s (2269) net profit last year rose 46.3 percent year on year to 4.91 billion yuan (HK$5.58 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Its adjusted net profit is 5.64 billion yuan, up 17.9 percent, and the adjusted earnings per share are 1.4 yuan.

The total backlog increased to US$23.7 billion, including US$11.5 billion service backlog and

US$12.2 billion upcoming potential milestone fees, while the total backlog within three

years increased to US$4.5 billion

The company’s revenue reached 21.79 billion yuan, up 16.68 percent, with the gross profit margin rose to 46 percent, up 5 percentage points, mainly driven by favorable business mix, higher capacity utilization, and efficiency gains from WBS and digitalization initiatives.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company stated that it will further strengthen its integrated platform through strategic investments in cutting-edge technologies and will optimize its global production capacity layout, striving to achieve greater efficiency and operational excellence.

Gloria Leung