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FINANCE

World's largest pork producer WH's net profit rose 8.16pc to US$1.59b

FINANCE
34 mins ago
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Reuters
Reuters

World's largest pork producer WH Group (0288) saw its net profit for 2025 before biological fair value adjustments grow by 8.16 percent to US$1.59 billion (HK$12.4 billion).

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However, net profit after adjustments fell 2.79 percent to US$1.57 billion.

The basic earnings per share are 12.4 US cents, and the company proposed a final dividend of 41 HK cents.

Its revenue before adjustment increased 8.04 percent to US$28 billion, mainly driven by the sales volume of pork and the average selling price of packaged meats.

Operating profit also rose 8.7 percent to US$2.61 billion as the profit level of pork business increased significantly.

Its packaged meats sales volume dropped 1.5 percent to 3.05 million metric tons, while the external sales volume of pork grew 8.6 percent to 4.09 million metric tons.

Looking ahead, the company said it will focus on its core packaged meats business by promoting product and channel transformation in China to adapt to changing consumer markets, mitigate rising costs, and maintain profitability in the US, while expanding scale and profits in Europe.

Gloria Leung

WH Grouppork producer

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