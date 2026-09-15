logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

The BOC Life Wild in the City Orienteering Challenge 2027 opens for public registration

ESG
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Janet Kung, Joyce Chan, Wilson Tang, and BOC Life chief brand and communications officer, Vivienne Chiu, attended the kick-off press briefing of the “BOC Life Wild in the City Orienteering Challenge 2027.
Janet Kung, Joyce Chan, Wilson Tang, and BOC Life chief brand and communications officer, Vivienne Chiu, attended the kick-off press briefing of the “BOC Life Wild in the City Orienteering Challenge 2027.

The BOC Life Wild in the City Orienteering Challenge 2027, which will take place on Sunday, January 24, 2027, in the Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing districts, is now open for public registration

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The city-wide team orienteering event that blends urban exploration with outdoor adventure is sponsored by BOC Group Life Assurance Company and organized by the Hong Kong Award for Young People.

Supported by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, Wild in the City, under the theme “City Weaver” this year, uniquely integrates intangible cultural heritage into city orienteering, inspiring participants to explore local history, culture, and community stories.

This year’s program also features exclusive collaborations with local small-business eateries across Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing, providing participants with special dining offers. These initiatives encourage local consumption, foster community integration, and promote sustainable development.

It is designed for participants of all levels, from beginners to experienced orienteers, and welcomes enrollment from families, friends, or corporate teams. 

Upon completing the challenge, participants can enjoy post-race booth activities and intangible cultural heritage workshops to experience the unique charm of traditional Chinese craft. 

By expanding the challenge to Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing for the first time and innovatively incorporating intangible cultural heritage such as Hakka patterned band weaving, “we hope to deepen young people’s appreciation and sense of belonging toward Hong Kong’s culture while cultivating resilience and team spirit”, said Wilson Tang Chee-ping, chief executive of BOC Life.

“We also hope to encourage young people to embrace challenges, unlock their potential, and grow through adversity, which directly echoes AYP's philosophy of nurturing the holistic development of youth,” said Joyce Chan Kit-yee, director of AYP.

Janet Kung Tsz-shan, event ambassador and ice climbing athlete, said she will attend the program, as AYP events taught her “how to make choices, balance priorities, and weigh trade-offs.”

 

The BOC Life Wild in the City Orienteering Challenge2027Award for Young People

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Julia Leung Fung-yee. SING TAO
Hong Kong securities watchdog’s chief Julia Leung's tenure extended to 2027
FINANCE
14-11-2025 17:53 HKT
A view shows disused oil pump jacks at the Airankol oil field operated by Caspiy Neft in the Atyrau Region, Kazakhstan April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev//File Photo
World oil demand to keep growing this decade despite 2027 China peak, IEA says
CHINA
17-06-2025 20:32 HKT
Li Xia, deputy director general of Foreign Environmental Cooperation Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China (fifth from left); Arthur Yuen, (fifth from right); Wang Huabin (fourth from right); and other distinguished guests attended the “BOCHK Green Forum 2026 & Sharing Workshop on Good Practices of Green Finance in Southeast Asia” and exchanged views on green finance innovation, low-carbon transition and sustainable development. BOCHK
BOCHK green, sustainability-related loans up over 33pc last year
ESG
08-09-2026 21:00 HKT
HKMA
HKMA urges higher climate risk awareness for banking resilience
ESG
08-09-2026 20:44 HKT
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific, Google expand AI trials to cut climate-warming aircraft contrails
ESG
07-09-2026 16:36 HKT
Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development Lam Ching-choi (Facebook)
Lam Ching-choi advocates for the use of AI to protect the environment
ESG
26-08-2026 17:56 HKT
A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS
Australia's new data centers must be majority renewable powered, says minister
ESG
05-08-2026 17:23 HKT
Peter Lee and Olzhas Bektenov. Full Vision Capital
Full Vision Capital signs MoU with Kazakhstan to advance green energy transition
ESG
05-08-2026 10:51 HKT
China has been on a decades-long mission to diminish its traditional reliance on coal and fossil fuels. (AFP)
China generates less than half of its electricity from coal for the first time
ESG
30-07-2026 16:04 HKT
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar Dunhuang, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province in this September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China regulator to meet solar industry on curbing competition, local media reports
ESG
29-07-2026 14:27 HKT
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
16 hours ago
Source: Reuters / TCI Express
Singapore CEO loses bid to recover S$468,000 in dating expenses from ex-girlfriend
WORLD
13-09-2026 13:35 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
NEWS
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.