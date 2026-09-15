The BOC Life Wild in the City Orienteering Challenge 2027 opens for public registration

The BOC Life Wild in the City Orienteering Challenge 2027, which will take place on Sunday, January 24, 2027, in the Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing districts, is now open for public registration.

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The city-wide team orienteering event that blends urban exploration with outdoor adventure is sponsored by BOC Group Life Assurance Company and organized by the Hong Kong Award for Young People.

Supported by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, Wild in the City, under the theme “City Weaver” this year, uniquely integrates intangible cultural heritage into city orienteering, inspiring participants to explore local history, culture, and community stories.

This year’s program also features exclusive collaborations with local small-business eateries across Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing, providing participants with special dining offers. These initiatives encourage local consumption, foster community integration, and promote sustainable development.

It is designed for participants of all levels, from beginners to experienced orienteers, and welcomes enrollment from families, friends, or corporate teams.

Upon completing the challenge, participants can enjoy post-race booth activities and intangible cultural heritage workshops to experience the unique charm of traditional Chinese craft.

By expanding the challenge to Tsuen Wan and Kwai Tsing for the first time and innovatively incorporating intangible cultural heritage such as Hakka patterned band weaving, “we hope to deepen young people’s appreciation and sense of belonging toward Hong Kong’s culture while cultivating resilience and team spirit”, said Wilson Tang Chee-ping, chief executive of BOC Life.

“We also hope to encourage young people to embrace challenges, unlock their potential, and grow through adversity, which directly echoes AYP's philosophy of nurturing the holistic development of youth,” said Joyce Chan Kit-yee, director of AYP.

Janet Kung Tsz-shan, event ambassador and ice climbing athlete, said she will attend the program, as AYP events taught her “how to make choices, balance priorities, and weigh trade-offs.”