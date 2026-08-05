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Australia's new data centers must be majority renewable powered, says minister

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1 hour ago
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A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS
A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS

Australia’s energy minister Chris Bowen said on Wednesday that plans by the Northern Territory to use its large-scale shale gas resources to power data centers would run counter to proposed national standards, casting doubt over the Territory's ambition to attract multi-billion-dollar tech investments.

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Recent proposed policy from Canberra has mandated data centers must build new renewable sources of power rather than pulling electricity from the grid. Both Queensland and the Northern Territory have backed gas-fired power for data centers.

“If a data center proposed to only use gas, it will not meet the minimum national standards, and it won't be allowed to register,” Bowen said in response to a Reuters question.

Canberra’s new rules envisage centers being issued with renewable energy certificates.

He was speaking after a National Press Club address in which he announced a new rooftop solar scheme.

The Northern Territory last month awarded 185 hectares (457 acres) of land near the capital Darwin to Beetaloo Digital to develop a 2-gigawatt data center, which its parent company Beetaloo Energy BTL.AX plans to support with power from shale gas resources it is developing in the Beetaloo sub-Basin. It estimated generating 1 gigawatt of power would require 200 terajoules of gas per day.

By comparison, Shell's development of coal seam gas resources in Queensland announced on Wednesday was expected to produce 84 TJ of gas a day.

"It has the potential to complement the Darwin Energy Hub’s planned large-scale solar generation and battery storage by providing firm generation capacity," a Beetaloo spokesperson said but declined to comment directly on what Bowen said. He did not give guidance on the planned proportion of gas to renewable energy used.

Beetaloo has said its data center could attract up to A$40 billion (US$28.17 billion) in private investment.

Reports from the Climate Change Authority already suggest Australia may not meet its 2035 target of a 62 percent to 70 percent reduction in carbon emissions over 2005 levels, without factoring in large new projects.

Bowen said gas would be allowed to play a role in "firming" or backing up more intermittent renewable energy supply, but gas power should remain mostly dormant.

“I think that's pretty sensible.”

Reuters

 

Australiadata centerrenewable

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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