BOCHK green, sustainability-related loans up over 33pc last year

Bank of China Hong Kong (2388) ( said its green and sustainability-related loans rose 33.5 percent year-on-year last year, driven mainly by wind and solar power projects, manufacturing and transportation, and its ESG bond investment balance grew 21.9 percent.

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Green finance business continued to grow in the first half of 2026, with ESG investment fund business up more than 100 percent year-on-year and net green mortgage and personal loan balances up fourfold, the bank said.

“Looking ahead, we will remain committed to bringing together corporate and individuals, as well as Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Southeast Asia to advance our shared green transition and build a greener, more sustainable future for our region and beyond,” deputy chief executive Wang Huabin said on BOCHK Green Forum 2026 on Tuesday.

In February, BOCHK arranged a HK$70 million taxonomy-aligned green loan to Sinopec (0386), for hydrogen refuelling and electronic vehicle charging infrastructure in Hong Kong.

Arthur Yuen Kwok-hang, Acting Chief Executive of the HKMA, said this is a real-world transaction supporting low-carbon transition, and the deal aligns with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s hydrogen strategy.

As of the end of June, Bank of China (BOC)’s outstanding green loans topped 5 trillion yuan (HK$5.84 trillion), supporting green upgrades in clean energy, carbon reduction, green transport and infrastructure. This year, it also helped the Ministry of Finance launch 6 billion yuan of green sovereign bonds in Hong Kong, expanding offshore renminbi green finance products.

Yu Xia, deputy general manager of credit management and special assets resolution department, BOC said that Asia’s green transition is shifting from standalone project financing to a new era of coordinated industrial, technological, capital and standard advancement.

“Our institution serves as a capital provider, resource connector, information facilitator, risk manager and pioneer,”Yu added.

Frank Feng