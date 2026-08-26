Lam Ching-choi advocates for the use of AI to protect the environment

Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development Lam Ching-choi said humanity must harness AI to repair its relationship with the Earth and achieve true harmony between man and nature. He described it as not merely a technological opportunity, but a moral obligation.

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Speaking at a seminar today, Lam pointed to Hong Kong’s use of AI in building an environmental database and conducting environmental impact assessments. As a global financial hub, the city has used its “Green Bond Framework” to drive the development of green and sustainable finance while drawing together leading tech companies.

Lam believes Hong Kong can work with the rest of the Greater Bay Area to leverage its ecological resources, AI capabilities, and unique regional position to lead a green transformation across Asia and beyond.

Also speaking at the event was King Leung Hong-king, Global Head of Financial Services, FinTech & Sustainability at InvestHK. He noted that many startups have developed strong ecological conservation technologies but struggle to secure financing due to a lack of commercial viability.

Leung said InvestHK will help these companies refine their business models, access capital, and expand into global markets.