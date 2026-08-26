logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

Lam Ching-choi advocates for the use of AI to protect the environment

ESG
20 hours ago

by

Constance Yao

logo
logo
logo
Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development Lam Ching-choi (Facebook)
Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development Lam Ching-choi (Facebook)

Chairman of the Council for Carbon Neutrality and Sustainable Development Lam Ching-choi said humanity must harness AI to repair its relationship with the Earth and achieve true harmony between man and nature. He described it as not merely a technological opportunity, but a moral obligation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at a seminar today, Lam pointed to Hong Kong’s use of AI in building an environmental database and conducting environmental impact assessments. As a global financial hub, the city has used its “Green Bond Framework” to drive the development of green and sustainable finance while drawing together leading tech companies.

Lam believes Hong Kong can work with the rest of the Greater Bay Area to leverage its ecological resources, AI capabilities, and unique regional position to lead a green transformation across Asia and beyond.

Also speaking at the event was King Leung Hong-king, Global Head of Financial Services, FinTech & Sustainability at InvestHK. He noted that many startups have developed strong ecological conservation technologies but struggle to secure financing due to a lack of commercial viability.

Leung said InvestHK will help these companies refine their business models, access capital, and expand into global markets.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A man walks past the NextDC S3 data centre in Sydney, Australia, June 22, 2026. REUTERS
Australia's new data centers must be majority renewable powered, says minister
ESG
05-08-2026 17:23 HKT
Peter Lee and Olzhas Bektenov. Full Vision Capital
Full Vision Capital signs MoU with Kazakhstan to advance green energy transition
ESG
05-08-2026 10:51 HKT
China has been on a decades-long mission to diminish its traditional reliance on coal and fossil fuels. (AFP)
China generates less than half of its electricity from coal for the first time
ESG
30-07-2026 16:04 HKT
A worker inspects solar panels at a solar Dunhuang, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province in this September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China regulator to meet solar industry on curbing competition, local media reports
ESG
29-07-2026 14:27 HKT
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China to boost wind and solar generation by more than 50pc in five years
ESG
23-07-2026 22:10 HKT
SAF China Congress.
Sustainable Aviation Futures China Congress to kick off in Hong Kong on Sep 21, 22
ESG
22-07-2026 15:38 HKT
EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch.
EU drafts plan to double electrification rate, cut oil and gas use
ESG
16-07-2026 21:27 HKT
President Donald Trump speaks on West Executive Drive at the White House during a showcase for the upcoming Freedom 250 Grand Prix auto race, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump clean energy policies linked to US$83 billion in delayed or canceled projects
ESG
14-07-2026 17:20 HKT
New energy vehicles using charging services.
Hainan to become China's first province to ban sales of fuel-powered vehicles by 2030
ESG
13-07-2026 20:04 HKT
Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, 950km (590 miles) northwest of Lanzhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
EU curbs on Chinese components risk halting renewables rollout in poorer countries, industry warns
ESG
09-07-2026 18:05 HKT
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
18 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
21 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.