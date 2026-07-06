Sammi Cheng's Kai Tak concerts postponed just days before opening night, replaced by fan appreciation events

Cantopop star Sammi Cheng Sau-man has suffered another concert setback after her three scheduled shows at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium were postponed due to a stage equipment failure.

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The concerts, originally set for July 10 to 12 as the final stop of her You and Mi Asia tour, were postponed after organizer Media Asia Entertainment announced on Monday (Jul 6) that a critical stage component had malfunctioned.

Instead of the concerts, ticket holders will be invited to attend a free 90-minute fan appreciation event at the stadium on the original dates of July 10 to 12.

Cheng will meet fans and perform with a scaled-down production as a gesture of appreciation and apology for the unexpected disruption.

Organizers said ticket holders can use their original tickets to attend the event according to their assigned seats. Fans are advised to keep their tickets after attending, as they will later have the option of either requesting a refund or using them for the rescheduled concerts once new dates are announced.

History of concert setbacks

The latest postponement adds to a series of setbacks that have affected Cheng's concerts over the years, with previous delays and cancellations largely caused by health issues.

In 2023, Cheng postponed all 13 of her You & Mi World Tour concerts at the Hong Kong Coliseum after suffering from lingering symptoms of Covid-19, including persistent hoarseness, coughing and fatigue. The concerts were eventually staged a year later in July 2024.

Earlier, during the opening night of her Touch Mi 2 World Tour in 2016, Cheng struggled through the show after losing her voice due to severe allergies and a throat infection. Overwhelmed with emotion, she broke down in tears three times on stage, apologized to fans and even offered refunds. Encouraged by the audience's singalong support, she completed the remainder of the concert run despite her condition.

In 2012, Cheng also cancelled a planned New Year's concert before rehearsals began after being diagnosed with a balance disorder affecting the inner ear. Her management later clarified that the decision was made for health reasons, dismissing speculation that it was linked to wedding preparations with her then-partner Andy Hui.