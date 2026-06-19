logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

How late King of Gambling Stanley Ho secured TVB career for niece Luisa Maria Leitão

ENTERTAINMENT
23 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Luisa Maria Leitão
Luisa Maria Leitão

Veteran television host Luisa Maria Leitão has opened up about her deep relationship with her late uncle-in-law, the legendary Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, revealing how the billionaire personally stepped in to secure her career at TVB after her family fell on hard times.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking on the YouTube talk show hosted by veteran journalist Eileen Cha, Leitão dispelled the long-standing public perception that she was born into immense wealth and only worked for fun.

While her aunt Clementina Leitão was Ho’s first wife, Leitão explained that her own father passed away when she was just 18, leaving her family without financial stability. Recognizing their vulnerability, Ho took a personal interest in the future of Leitão and her brother.

At the time of her father's passing, Leitão was already dipping her toes into the entertainment industry as a singer.

Ho proactively stepped in, advising her that since she had already entered the industry, she should pursue a more stable path within it.

Leveraging his formidable network and influence, the "King of Gambling" personally recommended Leitão to television giant TVB, paving the way for her decades-long broadcasting career.

Guided by Ho’s advice to prioritize financial security, TVB executives placed Leitão in the children's programming department, where she remained for nine years.

This stable arrangement, orchestrated by Ho’s initial intervention, allowed her to secure regular weekday work and eventually become one of the station's top earners, hosting multiple shows simultaneously.

Throughout the interview, Leitão expressed profound gratitude for Ho’s timely patronage, which shielded her from financial hardship following her father’s early death and laid the foundation for her enduring success in Hong Kong television.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Miss Hong Kong unveils final 12 as early favorite withdraws
ENTERTAINMENT
17-06-2026 20:05 HKT
Cecilia Cheung wins breach-of-contract lawsuit brought by ex-manager
ENTERTAINMENT
16-06-2026 15:42 HKT
Dear You draws A-list support as Teochew hit heads for HK cinemas after 1.7b yuan haul
ENTERTAINMENT
16-06-2026 13:43 HKT
Teach You a Lesson: Korea's new school vigilante drama debuts on Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT
15-06-2026 01:12 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Singer David Wong dies aged 61 in Hawaii
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Former TVB actress Barbara Chan passes away at 65 following battle with chronic illness
ENTERTAINMENT
12-06-2026 22:19 HKT
BIGBANG brings world tour to HK for three Kai Tak Stadium shows this November
ENTERTAINMENT
11-06-2026 12:07 HKT
Miss Hong Kong 2026 heats up as 2-million-follower influencer denies cosmetic surgery claims
ENTERTAINMENT
10-06-2026 20:01 HKT
Former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng dies aged 51 after cancer battle
ENTERTAINMENT
09-06-2026 13:01 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
NEWS
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT
Torrential rain triggers severe flooding across New Territories
NEWS
22 hours ago
TKO Hospital fatal stoma error: Surgeon mistakes stomach for colon
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.