Two Chinese supertankers with Saudi oil head to Bab el-Mandeb for Red Sea exit

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Norway receive heroes' welcome in Oslo after World Cup exit
14-07-2026 12:47 HKT
Egypt file complaint against referee after controversial World Cup exit
08-07-2026 19:37 HKT
Tankers exit Hormuz as Trump, Vance talk up Iran deal prospects
20-05-2026 11:28 HKT
How the UAE's OPEC exit could affect its trade ties with Saudi Arabia
30-04-2026 17:51 HKT
First South Korean tanker transits alternative Red Sea route
17-04-2026 19:38 HKT
Sanctioned tanker turns back to Strait of Hormuz, day after Gulf exit
15-04-2026 14:31 HKT
Outspoken Laos lawmaker's election exit sparks rare dissent
20-02-2026 21:23 HKT
Former Fed Governor Kugler's exit came amid forbidden trading activity
16-11-2025 14:41 HKT
Three veteran lawmakers opt out of LegCo election
11-10-2025 13:11 HKT