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CHINA

Two Chinese supertankers with Saudi oil head to Bab el-Mandeb for Red Sea exit

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo
Boats float near the coast of Bab el-Mandeb, Yemen, April 2, 2026. REUTERS/File Photo

Two Chinese very large crude carriers carrying 4 million barrels of Saudi Arabian oil are heading toward the Bab el-Mandeb strait to exit the Red Sea on Thursday, shipping data showed.

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The Singaporean-flagged VLCC Xin Long Yang, which made a U-turn and took a pause in the middle of the Red Sea on Tuesday, resumed its journey southward late on Wednesday, LSEG shipping data showed.

The vessel was sailing past the Yemeni coast, the shipping data showed. The Chinese-flagged VLCC Cosnew Lake was following, the data showed.

Cosco Shipping, which manages both tankers, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Both vessels indicated through their automatic identification system transmitters that there were Chinese crew onboard, the data showed. The vessels loaded crude at Saudi Arabia's port of Yanbu earlier this week.

Reuters

Chinese supertankersSaudi oilBab el-MandebRed Seaexit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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