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China, Russia navies to hold drills off China coast, China says

CHINA
1 hour ago
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(Xinhua)
(Xinhua)

The Chinese and Russian navies will hold joint exercises in the waters and airspace off the Chinese city of Qingdao this month, China's defence ministry said on Sunday.

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"Following the exercises, some of the forces from both sides will proceed to relevant areas of the Pacific Ocean to carry out joint maritime patrols," it said in a statement.

The drills are an annual occurrence, "aimed at jointly addressing security challenges and maintaining regional peace and stability", it said.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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