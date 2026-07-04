Germany summons Chinese envoy over reported training of Russian troops

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Paraguay beat Germany on penalties to reach World Cup last 16
30-06-2026 07:44 HKT
Ecuador fight back to shock Germany and reach knockout stage
26-06-2026 06:37 HKT
Chinese women throng Germany trials of 'driving school' rape network
25-06-2026 11:59 HKT
Technical glitch paralyses Germany's rail network
24-06-2026 08:18 HKT
Germany cruise to 7-1 win over debutants Curacao in Houston
15-06-2026 04:30 HKT
Two dead as car ploughs into crowd in Germany's Leipzig
05-05-2026 12:28 HKT
German FM, in call with Iranian counterpart, demands Hormuz reopening
03-05-2026 22:28 HKT
US withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany, US officials say
02-05-2026 10:17 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
01-07-2026 13:21 HKT