Beijing calls UK jailing of Chinese-Britons for spying 'a farce'

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British PM announces ban on social media for under-16s
15-06-2026 15:23 HKT
UK still discussing how much to spend on defence, minister says
14-06-2026 18:04 HKT
China says holding American citizen suspected of spying
12-06-2026 15:49 HKT
British Steel's Chinese owner demands compensation after UK takeover
11-06-2026 18:22 HKT
Beijing's investment clampdown clouds outlook for Hong Kong banks, insurers
11-06-2026 15:07 HKT
Beijing says 'firmly opposed' to US blacklist of Chinese companies
09-06-2026 17:03 HKT
China's Xi to visit North Korea as Beijing seeks deeper Pyongyang ties
05-06-2026 11:51 HKT
'My job is going': UK workers squeezed out by AI
27-05-2026 14:04 HKT
Black rainstorm warning in force as heavy rain disrupts schools and clinics
18-06-2026 13:28 HKT