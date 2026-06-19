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CHINA

Beijing calls UK jailing of Chinese-Britons for spying 'a farce'

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
Flags of China and the Union Jack stand during the China-UK Energy Dialogue in Beijing, China March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool

China called Britain's jailing of two dual Chinese-British nationals for spying on behalf of Beijing "a classic political farce" on Friday, urging the country to rectify its "erroneous actions".

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A British court jailed former UK Border Force official Peter Wai and retired Hong Kong policeman Bill Yuen on Thursday after they were convicted of spying on Hong Kong dissidents in Britain on behalf of China.

Tens of thousands of people, including democracy activists wanted by Chinese authorities, have moved to Britain since Hong Kong enacted a strict national security law in mid-2020.

Beijing's foreign ministry urged the UK on Friday to "cease political manipulation against China", when asked for a response to the men's jailing.

"We once again urge the UK side to rectify its erroneous actions, cease political manipulation against China, and stop emboldening and backing anti-China elements who seek to destabilise Hong Kong," the ministry said in a statement.

Wai, 40, was jailed for 10 years and Yuen, 65, was given an eight-year term for conducting "shadow policing" on British soil.

The court heard the pair targeted Hong Kong dissidents and pro-democracy protesters living in Britain, with "special attention" also paid to politicians, including Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of the opposition Conservative party who has been critical of Beijing.

They carried out information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception, with one operation capturing photographs of prominent campaigner Nathan Law.

AFP

BeijingUKjailingChinese-Britonsspying'a farce'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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