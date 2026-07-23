China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms

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Hong Kong passport ranks 14th globally as Asia dominates travel index
22-07-2026 14:29 HKT
China Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday he hoped that Britain would provide Chinese companies operating in the United Kingdom with a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory business environment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Britain nationalised British Steel last week, fully taking over the loss-making company that was previously owned by Chinese private steelmaker Jingye on national security grounds.
Reuters