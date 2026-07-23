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China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

China Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday he hoped that Britain would provide Chinese companies operating in the United Kingdom with a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory business environment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

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Britain nationalised British Steel last week, fully taking over the loss-making company that was previously owned by Chinese private steelmaker Jingye on national security grounds.

Reuters

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