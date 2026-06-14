Taiwan school bus driver charged in HIV-linked sex assault case

A school bus driver in Taiwan has been charged with multiple sex offences after allegedly tricking women and teenage girls into sexual acts by claiming he was possessed by deities and needed intimate contact to "restore his spiritual energy".

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Prosecutors said the suspect posed as the "son of Mazu" and at times claimed to be possessed by other gods to gain the trust of victims. Investigators allege he used the religious claims to manipulate at least nine women, including six high school students.

The man, who also operated school bus services, allegedly targeted female students who used his routes and persuaded some to meet him at his home or in hotels, where the assaults took place.

One victim was allegedly assaulted 16 times between 2022 and 2025. Another teenage girl sought medical treatment after falling ill and was later diagnosed with HIV. Prosecutors said the suspect ignored her messages informing him of the diagnosis and allegedly continued to target other women.

Health officials uncovered the case during HIV contact tracing, leading to a wider criminal investigation. Authorities said five women linked to the case have tested positive for HIV, while investigations into the transmission chain are continuing.

The youngest known victim was reportedly 15 years old. Prosecutors have filed 32 charges, including rape and causing serious bodily harm.