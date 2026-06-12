logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China urges economic cooperation on Macron-led video call ahead of G7 summit

CHINA
18 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing sit during their meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 10 2025, on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing sit during their meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 10 2025, on the sidelines of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit. Mohammed Badra/Pool via REUTERS

China's vice premier urged economic cooperation and inclusive growth during a video call hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on global imbalances, days before G7 countries meet to discuss how to deal with waves of low-priced Chinese exports entering their markets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing called for a free and convenient trade environment and emphasised taking an objective view of the comparative advantages of all countries in his remarks on Thursday, according to Chinese official media Xinhua.

"China is unswervingly expanding high-level opening-up and will continue to share development opportunities with other countries to inject more certainty and stability into the world economy," he said.

Macron, who is hosting the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, next week, has sought to engage with Beijing in a last-ditch attempt at a cooperative approach before the European Union decides whether to toughen its trade policy towards China, French officials say.

"Our common goal should be clear. It is to put the global economy back on a stronger growth path. I think we all share this objective. In order to deliver, we need obviously some domestic policies and effective international cooperation," Macron said at the start of the video conference.

"Coordination is key, and if they (global imbalances) are not addressed through a co-ordinated approach among the world’s major economies, these imbalances risk unwinding in a disorderly manner, leading to abrupt economic and financial adjustments," he added.

EU leaders will meet immediately after the June 15 to 17 G7 gathering, with China set to feature prominently on the agenda.

'GLOBAL CONVERGENCE FOR GROWTH'

Zhang's inclusion in the so-called "Global Convergence for Growth" video conference, which was announced by a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, is an unusual instance of China engaging with the G7, which comprises France, Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, alongside the EU.

Beijing has long criticised the grouping as illegitimate for discussing world affairs and for being unrepresentative of the world order.

There's growing alarm in Europe at China's record trade surplus and move up the value chain, with its exports of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and other high-tech products threatening European manufacturers, in what analysts describe as a "second China shock" following its dominance of low-value industries in the 2000s.

China has defended its industrial policies and rejected allegations of Chinese exporters unfairly benefiting from state subsidies. It says other countries are undermining global trade rules instead by imposing unilateral tariffs.

Since December, the Chinese capital has received leaders from five G7 nations in a flurry of high-level meetings. Macron met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing that month, telling him China should help rebalance economic relations cooperatively, or Europe would have little choice but to adopt more protectionist measures.

However, EU nations remain divided on how to approach China. Germany, Europe’s largest trading economy, has long been reluctant to impose tariffs on one of its main export markets. But as Chinese carmakers compete more directly with German manufacturers, some German lawmakers have begun calling for a tougher stance towards Beijing.

Reuters

Updated 06/12/2026 11.29am

ChinaMacronvideo callrare economic talksG7 summitFrance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Commuters line up to board a train at a subway station near the Zhongguancun tech hub, during morning rush hour in Beijing, China March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
China learns to live on less fuel, to the relief of oil markets
CHINA
1 hour ago
The logo of Chinese drug research and development group WuXi AppTec February 5, 2024. REUTERS
China's WuXi sues US over allegations it supports Beijing's military
FINANCE
1 hour ago
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS
OpenAI says Chinese propaganda is being deployed to foment dissent over tariffs, data centers
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
US hits China- and Hong Kong-based entities with sanctions over Iran weapons
FINANCE
19 hours ago
A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2016 in Shanghai, China, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
China's Temu, JD.com among 5 summoned over false advertising
CHINA
22 hours ago
Chinese electric vehicles are parked at the Chancay megaport as Chinese automakers are gaining ground against traditional brands in the South American electric vehicle market, in Chancay, Peru November 13, 2025. REUTERS/Gerardo Marin/File Photo
China's Changchun unveils auto revamp plan, seeks BYD and Xiaomi to boost EV push
FINANCE
11-06-2026 11:50 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
China's multispectral AI firm HQVT Technology kicks off $613mln HK IPO
FINANCE
11-06-2026 10:39 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Seven dead in blast in China's Guangxi region
CHINA
11-06-2026 10:21 HKT
File Photo: A truck carrying rare earth travels towards Lynas Corp's Mount Weld processing plant, northeast of Perth, in Western Australia, August 23, 2019. Picture taken August 23. REUTERS/Melanie Burton/File Photo/File Photo
US business group says some critical minerals are 'nearly unobtainable' from China
FINANCE
10-06-2026 22:31 HKT
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, an investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage in Beijing. AP
Stocks weigh as foreign investors pull US$27 bln out of emerging market portfolios in May
FINANCE
10-06-2026 22:12 HKT
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
22 hours ago
Mother and daughter die in successive falls from same Tai Koo Shing block
NEWS
11-06-2026 00:05 HKT
100 y/o biologist David Attenborough shares 4 longevity habits
WELLNESS
07-06-2026 12:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.