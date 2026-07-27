China's June industrial profit grows moderately to 15.1pc amid patchy recovery

Profits at China's industrial firms grew at a solid, though slower, pace, as resilient exports helped cushion sluggish domestic demand, highlighting the economy's uneven recovery despite policymakers' efforts to spur consumption.

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Exports and industrial production have done much of the heavy lifting for the world's second-largest economy. Persistent weakness in consumption and the property sector, however, helped drag second-quarter growth to its slowest pace in more than three years, keeping calls alive for further policy support to address economic imbalances.

Industrial profit growth eased to 15.1 percent in June from 21.1 percent in May, while first-half profits rose 18.7 percent from a year earlier, compared with an 18.8 percent increase in the January-to-May period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

The figures add to evidence of a two-speed recovery in which manufacturers have benefited from robust overseas demand, while sectors tied to domestic spending continue to struggle.

Underlining strains in the domestic market, automobile manufacturing profits fell 19.5 percent in the first half of the year, NBS data showed, as car sales declined for a ninth consecutive month in June.

Attention is now turning to the Communist Party's Politburo meeting at the end of July, a key policy-setting gathering where investors will look for signals on additional support measures.

Expectations for a broad-based stimulus package have been tempered, however, by resilient exports and Beijing's preference for targeted easing.

Industrial profit figures cover firms with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan ($2.95 million) from their main operations.