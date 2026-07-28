logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China denies "weak demand leads to overcapacity" claim

FINANCE
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People look at colorful bags on display at a bag store in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People look at colorful bags on display at a bag store in a shopping mall in Beijing, China, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

China refuted on Tuesday the claim that "insufficient domestic demand leads to overcapacity" as inconsistent with the facts in its latest document titled "China’s Position on the So-called Excess Capacity Issue," citing data that its total retail sales of consumer goods reached 1.7 times that of the United States in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The document highlighted that China is already the world's largest goods consumption market.

Domestic demand has long been the primary engine of China's economy, with its average contribution rate for economic growth reaching 93 percent from 2013 to 2024, according to the document.

In recent years, the slowdown in the growth of total retail sales aligns with the country's transition to a stage of high-quality development and reflects the upgrading of China's consumption structure, the document said, adding that it is neither objective nor comprehensive to view this slowdown as weak domestic demand.

Besides, China never deliberately pursues a trade surplus, and its export growth is not only derived from economies of scale and enhanced innovation capabilities, but also from the demand for green transformation and industrialization development in various countries.

The document also explained that China never deliberately seeks market share in labor-intensive product exports, with the proportion of such exports falling from 20.7 percent in 2012 to 15.1 percent in 2025.

Chinaovercapacitydomstic demandconsumption

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV chipmaking tools
INNOVATION
20 mins ago
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
US customs officials inspect China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
2 hours ago
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer works at the border crossing between Mexico and into the United States at the San Ysidro border in San Diego, California, U.S., May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
US customs officials inspect China-linked factories in Vietnam, Bloomberg News reports
CHINA
3 hours ago
A Kimi logo is pictured at the Moonshot AI stand, featuring the Kimi K3 model, during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 18, 2026. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)
Moonshot AI releases full model weights of its Kimi K3, world’s largest open-weight AI model
INNOVATION
4 hours ago
A man walks past an electronic screen showing South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in a foreign exchange dealing room at the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on July 28, 2026. Japanese and Korean shares dived in early trade on July 28, after US semiconductor chip stocks fell following a report of a breakthrough that could boost China's computer chip industry. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Korean chip stocks tumble with SK Hynix below US listing price amid China competition fears
FINANCE
6 hours ago
China's June net gold imports via Hong Kong up from year ago, down from May
FINANCE
18 hours ago
In this March 4, 2011 photo, a worker from the Dahon, the world's largest maker of folding bicycles, covering his face by paper card for protection, welds bicycle frames in Shenzhen, a city of southern China. AP Photo
China's June industrial profit grows moderately to 15.1pc amid patchy recovery
FINANCE
27-07-2026 10:50 HKT
People walk past the headquarters of ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) in Hefei, in China eastern Anhui province on July 16, 2026. AFP
China chipmaker CXMT's shares surge 470% in Shanghai trading debut
INNOVATION
27-07-2026 10:03 HKT
The DeepSeek logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
DeepSeek tells prospective investors of funding pause, Bloomberg News reports
INNOVATION
26-07-2026 15:11 HKT
Fang Xinghai. REUTERS
China places former deputy chief of securities regulator under probe
FINANCE
24-07-2026 21:20 HKT
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
27-07-2026 14:33 HKT
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.