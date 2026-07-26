DeepSeek tells prospective investors of funding pause, Bloomberg News reports

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Musk's Boring Company seeks funding at $20 billion valuation, WSJ says
25-07-2026 18:00 HKT
China places former deputy chief of securities regulator under probe
24-07-2026 21:20 HKT
China to tax offshore trusts as Beijing targets overseas wealth
24-07-2026 17:48 HKT
China braces for heavy rain as tropical storm Noul edges closer
24-07-2026 16:41 HKT
As AI grows more powerful, a US-China feud threatens safety efforts
24-07-2026 15:59 HKT
Chinese EV maker Xpeng to recall 33,473 X9 vehicles
24-07-2026 15:53 HKT
China says it opposes all unilateral tariffs as new US levies kick in
24-07-2026 15:31 HKT