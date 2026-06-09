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CHINA

Egg prices soar 40% in China, hitting 10-year high as supply tightens

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Egg prices in China have surged since May, with retail prices exceeding 5.23 yuan per 500 grams in wholesale markets, up 40 percent year-on-year and hitting a 10-year high for the period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

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Five consecutive weeks of price increases have prompted some supermarkets to impose purchase limits, with consumers complaining of "a different price every day" and "eggs costing more than chicken."

Industry analysts attribute the price spike to reduced production capacity following low prices in 2025, which led farmers to scale back and cull laying hens, creating supply shortages. The ongoing rainy season in southern China has also increased spoilage risks, further tightening supply.

A consumer in Shijiazhuang expressed surprise after paying 34.8 yuan for six jin of eggs, noting prices had risen from 3.2 yuan per jin earlier this year. Another shopper in Jinan saw prices rise from 4.99 yuan to 5.29 yuan per jin overnight.

Analysts expect prices to remain high and volatile before the Dragon Boat Festival but with weakening upward momentum.

egg prices China price surge

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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