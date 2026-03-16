Chinese scholar dismisses 'Hormuz anxiety' over energy crisis, citing ample reserves and diversified imports

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Trump says Iran war 'very complete,' mulls taking over Strait of Hormuz
11-03-2026 03:25 HKT
Husband of Labour MP among 3 arrested on suspicion of spying for China
05-03-2026 05:18 HKT
Ponies drive buying frenzy in Year of Horse
03-03-2026 10:00 HKT
Japanese sake exports to China delayed at customs: report
09-01-2026 05:33 HKT
Chinese boss gives away flats to keep staff – with a five-year condition
11-12-2025 02:43 HKT
3 sentenced to 15 years for producing fake milk powder across China
01-12-2025 02:11 HKT
Foreign investors pour over US$10b into Chinese equities
22-07-2025 18:05 HKT
Paul Chan boosts tech ties in Seoul
10-07-2025 18:56 HKT