logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

China, Brazil pledge to jointly resist external challenges

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Reuters/File)
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Reuters/File)

China and Brazil should "jointly ​fend off external ‌challenges", China's foreign minister told his Brazilian counterpart in Beijing on Monday, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Both countries agreed to deepen cooperation, safeguard world peace and stability, and defend the rights and interests of developing countries.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held what China called "strategic dialogue" with Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira.

As key members of the BRICS group of developing nations, Beijing and Brasilia are pushing for a multipolar world order, seeking to dilute U.S. dominance in global financial and political institutions.

The meeting came after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned a U.S. decision to designate two Brazilian drug gangs as terrorist organisations, calling the move undue interference in his country's internal affairs. The U.S. announcement followed lobbying efforts in Washington by the sons of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

In a meeting with Trump last week in Washington, Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who is preparing a run for president with his father's blessing, said he had asked the U.S. to label the gangs as terrorists.

Wang said China "supports Brazil in safeguarding its national sovereignty, maintaining its independence and autonomy and achieving greater development." The foreign ministry statement did not directly address the U.S. designation.

Wang and Vieira also "conducted comprehensive and in-depth strategic communication on international and regional issues of common concern, reaching broad consensus," the statement said. They called for providing more certainty in what they termed a turbulent world.

While Brazil has faced growing pressure from Washington to limit its ties with Beijing, the two countries have actively collaborated on global security issues, including diplomatic efforts on the conflict in Ukraine.

China is Brazil's largest trading partner, and Brazil is a major exporter of soy, beef, and iron ore to China.

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a press conference at Computex in Taipei on June 2, 2026. (AFP)
Pay workers 'as much as possible', Nvidia's Huang says
CHINA
1 hour ago
People visit a community themed on qiaopi of Chinese film Dear You in Shenzhen. Xinhua
Chinese film Dear You spurs Chaoshan tourism
CHINA
5 hours ago
Chinese, US militaries hold candid talks on air and maritime safety in Hawaii
CHINA
15 hours ago
K-pop fans, mostly BTS fans, lay out snacks, group merchandise, concert seat maps and wish lists on an altar table as they pray to Yue Lao, the god of love in Chinese mythology who oversees relationships and marriage, at Taipei’s Bangka Lungshan Temple, in hopes of securing a concert ticket, in Taipei, Taiwan, May 30, 2026. (Reuters)
Taiwan fans seek divine help to secure K-pop band BTS concert seats
CHINA
01-06-2026 14:25 HKT
(file photo)
China’s ‘milk tea money’ trend: where companionship and attention turn into cash
CHINA
01-06-2026 13:27 HKT
File Photo
China patrols waters east of Taiwan in response to Japan, Philippine maritime border talks
CHINA
01-06-2026 12:57 HKT
Boats at Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. (Reuters/File)
China patrols Scarborough Shoal after Philippines warns of threat
CHINA
31-05-2026 15:12 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at his office in Ottawa, Canada, May 29, 2026. (Reuters)
Canada might double exports to China, Chinese minister says during rare visit
CHINA
30-05-2026 14:21 HKT
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (C) arrives for a bilateral meeting with Singapore's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore on May 29, 2026. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
China leaders skip Asia defence summit headlined by US
CHINA
29-05-2026 15:31 HKT
A logo for Huawei is seen during the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in Paris, France, March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Huawei bets on speed over shrinking transistors to sidestep US chip sanctions
CHINA
29-05-2026 14:47 HKT
(File photo)
HK to bake in 36-degree heat on Friday before five-day rain spell
NEWS
22 hours ago
(Online photo)
Born but unrecorded: Two-month-old baby left unregistered as parents reject DNA test
NEWS
20 hours ago
60-year-old cyclist dies after being dragged under bus in Kwai Chung
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.