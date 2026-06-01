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CHINA

China’s ‘milk tea money’ trend: where companionship and attention turn into cash

CHINA
13 mins ago
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(file photo)
(file photo)

A simple morning greeting. A message asking whether he has eaten. A late-night conversation after a stressful day at work.

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“Beng laotou” (“targeting old men”) is a Chinese internet slang term that has emerged in recent years to describe an online practice in which users—often young women or individuals posing as women—form emotionally intimate relationships with financially stable middle-aged men in exchange for small but frequent monetary transfers.

The term has gained traction on Chinese social media in recent months, drawing attention to a corner of the digital economy where companionship, loneliness and money increasingly intersect.

According to Chinese media reports and online discussions, participants typically approach potential targets through social media platforms, messaging apps or gaming communities, presenting themselves as attentive companions. After establishing rapport through daily conversations and regular check-ins, they begin requesting small but recurring payments—for items such as milk tea, phone bills, rent or other everyday expenses.

Unlike traditional romance scams, which often involve large sums and elaborate deception, “beng laotou” relies on frequent low-value transfers. The relationships are usually conducted entirely online, with video calls, face-to-face meetings and identity verification often avoided.

Online accounts suggest some participants manage dozens or even hundreds of contacts at once, targeting men in their 30s and 40s who have stable incomes but limited time for social interaction. The practice has been described by some commentators as a form of “emotional arbitrage”, in which attention, validation and companionship are exchanged for financial support.

The trend has also sparked broader debate about emotional needs in an increasingly digital society, as work pressures intensify and social ties become more fragmented. Online spaces are increasingly serving as substitutes for companionship, validation and emotional connection.

Observers say the phenomenon reflects the growing monetization of attention itself. Affection, concern and emotional support—once considered intangible elements of human relationships—are increasingly treated as commodities that can be exchanged and, in some cases, monetized.

The practice occupies a grey area between gift-giving, emotional labor and potential deception. Legal experts cited by mainland media have noted that while many interactions involve voluntary transfers of relatively small sums, cases involving fabricated identities or deliberate misrepresentation could raise questions of fraud.

Whether “beng laotou” remains a niche internet subculture or evolves into a more organized phenomenon remains unclear. What its popularity has revealed, however, is a broader reality of the digital age: in an attention-driven economy, emotional connection itself has become a form of currency.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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