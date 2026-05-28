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CHINA

Chinese defence university delegation to attend Shangri-La Dialogue

CHINA
1 hour ago
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The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

 A Chinese delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University will attend Asia's premier security forum, the Shangri-La Dialogue, to be held in Singapore from May 29 to 31, the Chinese defence ministry said on Thursday.

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The defence university's Meng Xiangqing will head the Chinese delegation, the ministry's spokesperson Jiang Bin told a press conference on Thursday. This marks the second year the Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun will be skipping the event.

Reuters

Chinese defenceuniversity delegationShangri-La Dialogue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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