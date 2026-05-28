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CHINA

Passenger van accident kills 13 in central China

CHINA
1 hour ago
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FILE PHOTO: Cars are stuck in traffic during evening rush hour in central Beijing, China, December 22, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cars are stuck in traffic during evening rush hour in central Beijing, China, December 22, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

An overloaded minivan collided with a truck in central China on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring three, traffic police said.

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The van, which had a maximum capacity of nine passengers but was carrying 16, hit the rear of the truck while on an expressway in Henan province at 2:40 am (1840 GMT Wednesday), the traffic management bureau of China's Ministry of Public Security said on social media.

It was driving on the G40 expressway in the city of Nanyang when it "rear-ended a semi-trailer truck travelling ahead of it", the bureau said on the Weibo social media platform.

The ministry said it "attached great importance" to the incident, "immediately dispatching a working group to Nanyang led by a traffic management bureau official to direct investigation and handling work."

Deadly traffic accidents occur frequently in China due to lax safety standards and widespread disorderly driving.

AFP

Passenger vanaccidentcentral China

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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