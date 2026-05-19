logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Australia secures more jet fuel from China, urea from Brunei

CHINA
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A nozzle is attached under the wing of an aircraft during refuelling with jet fuel at Cointrin Airport, amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
A nozzle is attached under the wing of an aircraft during refuelling with jet fuel at Cointrin Airport, amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The Australian government said on Tuesday it secured three shipments of jet fuel from China and more agricultural-grade urea from Brunei, boosting fuel and fertiliser stocks amid disruptions caused by the Iran war.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The government said more than 600,000 barrels, or about 100 million litres, of jet fuel would arrive from early June, following discussions between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Beijing has clamped down on fuel exports since March to protect domestic supply after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz disrupted crude and fuel flows.

Australia also secured 38,500 metric tons of urea from Brunei to support farmers and the agriculture sector, the government said.

Both shipments were secured through a new A$7.5 billion ($5.36 billion) fuel and fertiliser security facility.

The facility was established to help Australia's agriculture and transport industries cope with supply pressures by providing financial help through loans, equity, guarantees, insurance and price support.

"The additional 600,000 barrels of jet fuel will help keep Australia moving, and the extra fertiliser will help provide certainty to our farmers," Albanese said in a statement.

The extra jet fuel represents about 1% of Australia's annual consumption.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia was working with countries in its region to respond to the shock to the global economy and ensure the continued flow of essential fuels.

Australia, which imports most of its fuel, has ​experienced localised shortages since the Middle East conflict began at the end of February.

Reuters

Australiajet fuelChinaureaBrunei

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang Jen-Hsun/Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP
Nvidia CEO says he believes China market will open over time
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council via a video link in Moscow, Russia, May 18, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS
Putin says Russia, China ready to back each other on issues such as protecting sovereignty
CHINA
1 hour ago
File Photo
Kremlin says it has 'serious expectations' for Putin's trip to China
WORLD
17 hours ago
People enjoy the city lights at the Bund during the five-day Labour Day holiday in Shanghai, China May 4, 2025. REUTERS
China's April new home prices fall at slowest monthly pace in a year
PROPERTY
18-05-2026 11:22 HKT
A dairy cow stands during a tour by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tours at the Brabant Farms in Verona, New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. Reuters
China to buy at least US$17 billion in US agricultural products annually, White House says
FINANCE
18-05-2026 10:22 HKT
An Iranian woman walks next to a mural on a street in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump says Xi agrees Iran must open strait, China says war shouldn't have started
CHINA
16-05-2026 16:04 HKT
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Jane Fraser, chief executive officer of Citigroup, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)
Beijing party chief meets Citigroup CEO in China - Beijing Youth Daily
CHINA
16-05-2026 13:02 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after his departure from Beijing Capital Airport on May 15, 2026, on his way back to the United States.
Trump warns against Taiwan independence after China visit
CHINA
16-05-2026 12:07 HKT
A Boeing plane is displayed at the Dubai Airshow, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Trump says China to buy 200 Boeing jets, order could rise up to 750
WORLD
16-05-2026 11:28 HKT
Chinese and US flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
China and US to establish Boards of Trade, Investment, says Chinese Foreign Minister
FINANCE
15-05-2026 22:53 HKT
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
14 hours ago
source: Facebook
‘On a working holiday’: Employer blasts domestic helper for ‘princess behavior’ and early exit
SOCIAL BUZZ
20 hours ago
Female student's last-minute decision to abort dive saves her life as five Italian researchers die in Maldives cave tragedy
WORLD
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.